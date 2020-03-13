Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police activity at hotel in West Springfield
Breaking News
Easthampton and Northampton Public Schools closing for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns
Breaking News
State issues guidance for Massachusetts schools to help prevent coronavirus
Breaking News
Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
Watch Live
Watch Live
Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College
Closings and Delays
Easthampton Public Schools
Closings and Delays
Enfield Public Schools
Closings and Delays
Franklin County Technical School
Closings and Delays
Greenfield High School
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997
Closings and Delays
Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld.
Closings and Delays
Monson Free Library
Closings and Delays
Rowe Elementary School
Closings and Delays
Southwick Congregational Church-UCC
Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer
Closings and Delays
Stone Academy-East Hartford
Closings and Delays
Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield
22News Notebook for March 13th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Mar 12, 2020 / 09:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2020 / 06:57 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Watch 22News at Noon
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update
Video
State issues guidance for Massachusetts schools to help prevent coronavirus
List: Changes, closures at western Massachusetts, Connecticut schools due to coronavirus
Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
Video
2020 Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus
Video