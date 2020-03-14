22News Notebook for March 14th-16th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Coronavirus Local Impact
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
U.S. ban on European travel for coronavirus containment goes into effect midnight
Video
Top Stories
Liquor stores doing well as residents find ways to cope with coronavirus fears
Video
Marshal Mania among other St. Patrick’s Day events canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Q&A: Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield suspends mass, other events due to coronavirus
Video
Residents react to school closures across western Massachusetts
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
NCAA plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes
Top Stories
List: National sports crippled by coronavirus concerns
Video
Top Stories
Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns
2020 Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus
Video
Premier League, Champions League call off matches
Minor League Baseball delays start of championship season due to coronavirus
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Meet the 2020 Colleens and their Courts, only on Mass Appeal
Video
Top Stories
Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed exhibit now open at the Connecticut Science Center
Video
Top Stories
Meatless meal inspiration for your St. Patrick’s Day dining
Video
Decor ideas for St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Yoga poses to relax during these stressful times
Video
Mass Appeal’s exclusive look at the Smith College Spring Bulb Show
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates
Top Stories
Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
61
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools
1
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Amherst Elementary Schools
2
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Amherst Secondary Schools
3
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College
4
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Belchertown Public Schools
5
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Career Tec
6
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Chicopee Public Schools
7
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Christ the King Parish-Ludlow
8
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Easthampton Public Schools
9
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Enfield Public Schools
10
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist
11
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow
12
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
First Congregational Church of Shelburne
13
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Foster Memorial Church-Spfld.
14
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Franklin County Technical School
15
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Gateway Regional School District
16
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Gill-Montague Reg School District
17
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Girls Inc. of The Valley
18
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr
19
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Greenfield High School
20
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997
21
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Schools
22
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Hadley Public Schools
23
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Hadley Senior Community Center
24
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Hampden Charter School of Science
25
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District
26
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Hampshire Regional School District
27
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Hatfield Public Schools
28
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School
29
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Holy Cross Parish-Spfld.
30
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield
31
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Holyoke Community Charter School
32
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Holyoke Public Schools
33
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start
34
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Mahar Regional High School
35
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Mary's House of Prayer
36
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld.
37
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence
38
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Monson Free Library
39
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Orange Elementary Schools
40
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield
41
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School
42
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School
43
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Pope Francis Preparatory School
44
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch
45
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Rowe Elementary School
46
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Sacred Heart Church-Spfld.
47
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School
48
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
South Hadley Public Schools
49
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Southwick Congregational Church-UCC
50
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools
51
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Springfield Prep Charter School
52
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Springfield Public Schools
53
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
St. Anne Parish-Chicopee
54
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer
55
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer
56
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Stone Academy-East Hartford
57
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield
58
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Ware Public Schools
59
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Westfield Public Schools
60
of
/
61
Closings and Delays
Willie Ross School for the Deaf
61
of
/
61
22News Notebook for March 14th-16th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Mar 13, 2020 / 09:45 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 13, 2020 / 09:45 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield
Video
CDC confirms 12 additional coronavirus cases in Massachusetts Friday, total 18
LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus
State issues guidance for Massachusetts schools to help prevent coronavirus
Man wanted on child porn and drug charges shot by state police in West Springfield
Video