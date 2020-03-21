22News Notebook for March 21st – 23rd

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Coronavirus Local Impact
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Holyoke Mayor orders shutdown of all personal establishments within the city
Top Stories
Local marijuana dispensaries enforcing social distancing guidelines
‘Stay home, stay safe’: Gov. Lamont advises all non-essential businesses to close, residents to stay home
Video
U.S. Attorney urges the public to report suspected coronavirus fraud
‘Clark’s Cozy Corner:’ Liberty teacher goes viral for unique teaching style during shutdown
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
Top Stories
‘Excited, humble and hungry’: Brady officially signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Stories
The Latest: Celtics’ Smart reveals positive COVID-19 test
Video
With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’
49th annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway rescheduled
New date announced for the 46th annual Liquid Death Icebreaker weekend at Thompson
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Easy Recipes to Stretch Your Supplies
Video
Top Stories
What are your rights as an employee during this pandemic?
Video
Top Stories
Guidance for those finding themselves unemployed due to COVID-19
Video
Use your kitchen as a classroom for children home from school
Video
Local restaurants feeling the financial strain of new COVID-19 regulations
Video
Fitness Friday: Calming chair yoga
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates
Top Stories
Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 189 active closings. Click for more details.
22News Notebook for March 21st – 23rd
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 09:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2020 / 09:22 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 10:00 p.m. on The CW Springfield
Trending Stories
Baker not issuing shelter-in-place order
Video
WEB EXTRA: How to make a homemade face mask
Video
Massachusetts DPH confirms 413 cases of coronavirus Friday
Video
‘Stay home, stay safe’: Gov. Lamont advises all non-essential businesses to close, residents to stay home
Video
Massachusetts ranks 5th in the country with the most COVID-19 cases