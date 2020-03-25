22News Notebook for March 25th

Concerns over COVID-19 nationally and in Massachusetts have prompted the Red Cross to cancel four planned Heroes Breakfasts events scheduled in Massachusetts this March and April.

Each year, the Red Cross accepts nominations from the public and recognizes nominees who go above and beyond in service to others, exemplifying the spirit of the Red Cross mission. The Red Cross is communicating with media partner, 22News-WWLP and The Springfield CW to facilitate the broadcast around each hero story and potentially the hero sponsors.