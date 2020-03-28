Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
State Police troopers to assist Springfield police until National Guard arrives
Watch Live
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
22News Notebook for March 28th-30th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Mar 27, 2020 / 11:14 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 27, 2020 / 11:14 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
State Police troopers to assist Springfield police until National Guard arrives
Video
‘Dateline: Return to the lonely road’ tonight on 22News
Video
DPH: 3,240 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, 35 deaths
Loaded firearm, ammunition, drugs seized after traffic stop in Springfield, one arrested
Video
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Video