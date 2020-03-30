22News Notebook for March 31st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Coronavirus Local Impact
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Health official give advice to families dealing with stress during outbreak
Video
Top Stories
Several residents, staff at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home test positive for COVID-19
Video
11 veterans dead, several residents, staff exposed to COVID-19 at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Woman allegedly spits on Springfield officers, claims she has COVID-19
Police investigating after two people shot in Springfield
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
Celtics’ Marcus Smart cleared of coronavirus by DPH
Top Stories
Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream
Top Stories
Make-up date announced for Inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS if needed
2020 Tri-Track Open Modified Series opener at Monadnock postponed
March 26: A day in Orioles history
Video
MLB uniform maker switches to producing medical masks, gowns
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Finding optimism during these trying times
Video
Top Stories
How to Manage At Home Workers
Video
Top Stories
Creative and budget-friendly fun for kids stuck at home
Video
Helping Calm Children’s Fears of the COVID-19 Virus
Video
Spring beauty must-have new products
Video
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
11 veterans dead, several staff exposed to COVID-19 at Holyoke Soldier’s Home
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.
22News Notebook for March 31st
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Mar 30, 2020 / 07:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 30, 2020 / 07:39 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
11 veterans dead, several residents, staff exposed to COVID-19 at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Hampshire county rated lowest in state for social distancing
Massachusetts DPH: 5,752 cases of COVID-19, 56 deaths
Police investigating after two people shot in Springfield
Four arrested in connection with home invasion in Springfield