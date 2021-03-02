22News Notebook for March 3rd

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
19°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
UMass Amherst webinar addresses COVID-19 vaccine fears
Video
Top Stories
Retired CT state trooper killed after being punched on Las Vegas Strip
Video
Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke aims to raise $105,000 by spring
Video
11-year-old boy from Franklin County and his sledding chicken goes viral
Western Massachusetts residents react to discontinued Dr. Seuss books for racist images
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Buddy Boeheim turns in lights out shooting performance in Syracuse win over UNC
Top Stories
Hauser helps No. 21 Virginia end skid, beat Miami 62-51
Top Stories
Northampton to allow Fall 2-season sports, lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Video
NC State holds off Pittsburgh’s 2nd-half rally, 65-62
No. 16 Virginia Tech pounds Wake Forest 84-46
Kessler, Tar Heels rally from 16 down to upset No. 11 FSU
Community
Black History Month
Love Your Heart
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Making baba ghanoush with Nadim Kashouh
Video
Top Stories
Make landing a new job easier by being more marketable
Video
Top Stories
Expert tips for raising an adventurous eater
Video
Tips to prepare your child for the return to the classroom
Video
Dress for Success Western Massachusetts launching the ‘My Strong Suit’ Campaign
Video
A virtual discussion on the most prominent artist from Deerfield
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Top Stories
The CW gives early renewals to 12 current series for next season
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for March 3rd
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Mar 2, 2021 / 10:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2021 / 10:35 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Western Massachusetts residents react to discontinued Dr. Seuss books for racist images
Video
Father and son arrested on separate charges by two police departments in Ludlow
Gallery
6 Dr. Seuss books to cease publication due to racial imagery
Video
Westfield police identify assault suspect at Walmart
11-year-old boy from Franklin County and his sledding chicken goes viral
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video