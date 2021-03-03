22News Notebook for March 4th

The Jazz Ensembles of Mount Holyoke College presents the The (Little) Big Broadcast.

The 16th edition of The (Little) Big Broadcast is a 60 minute virtual concert tribute to the golden age of radio with the top musical hits of the day. Created and directed by Mark Gionfriddo, the program features the Jazz Ensembles of Mount Holyoke College and Emcee Brian Lapis. The virtual event is free, but advance reservations are required.