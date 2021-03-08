22News Notebook for March 9th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Local health officials react to new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people
Video
Top Stories
Hampden County Register of Deeds warning of property deed scam
Video
Group holds march for equitable, sustainable child care at Holyoke Mount College
Video
Webinar highlights struggles faced by the black community during pandemic
Video
Chicopee PD warns: Leave search and recovery efforts for missing boy to professionals
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Josh Jacobs’ case closed; DIU charges dropped against Raiders RB
Top Stories
Elon upsets top-seed James Madison in CAA tourney, 72-71
Top Stories
Pairings and bracket released for upcoming ACC Tournament in Greensboro
Video
No. 21 Virginia tops Louisville 68-58 to claim ACC title
Dawes scores 21 as Clemson defeats Pittsburgh 77-62 in finale
Football coach Les Miles placed on leave amid misconduct allegations at LSU
Video
Community
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Our Remarkable Women for 2021
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Making an egg burrito with avocado and cream cheese
Video
Top Stories
Nominations now being accepted for the Pynchon Awards
Video
Top Stories
Adapting to change: Tips for making effective adjustments
Video
How to avoid becoming a victim of real estate fraud
Video
Understanding the good and bad of fats and carbohydrates
Video
Baked oats: A simple, nutrition-packed breakfast
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for March 9th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Mar 8, 2021 / 10:42 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 8, 2021 / 10:42 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
SOCIAL MEDIA: Happy International Women’s Day 2021
Goodbye Pepé: Here’s why a longtime Looney Tunes character was ‘canceled’
State gearing up for rescue act’s cash windfall
Nearly 200 UMass Amherst students to be suspended after weekend party
Video
Find a vaccine site near you and book an appointment if you’re eligible
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video