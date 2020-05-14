22News Notebook for May 14th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Ware Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
Top Stories
Easthampton health officials to give out free face coverings Saturday
China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback
‘Friends’ Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and other A-listers to appear in NBC’s ‘Celebrity Escape Room’
Video
Beckett Cypher, son of Melissa Etheridge, dies at 21
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball owners OK plan that could lead to July start, source says
Top Stories
AHL cancels remainder of 2019-2020 regular season
Video
Top Stories
Granby’s Jeff Asselin returning to Mini Stock Division at Monadnock
Double O.T. Ep 147 – Patriots 2020 Schedule breakdown and predictions
Audio
Brett Favre to repay $1.1 million for no-show speeches
NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
Community
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Give your immune system a boost with a nutritious diet
Video
Top Stories
Meat-free ways to add protein to your meals
Video
Top Stories
How event planners have had to shift gears helping clients during the pandemic
Video
Finance 101: What you need to know about your FICO score
Video
Look Up Tonight For A Special Treat
Video
Eat local and fresh by making a power salad with a homemade vinaigrette
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for May 14th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
May 13, 2020 / 10:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2020 / 10:47 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Video
Badly decomposed body pulled from river identified as missing West Springfield man
Video
Barbershops and hair salons reopening with strict restrictions to keep staff, customers safe
Video
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Case numbers in each city and town
Video
Beckett Cypher, son of Melissa Etheridge, dies at 21
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video