22News Notebook for May 15 – 17

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that will secure millions of dollars from the federal government to reconstruct and build a state-of-the-art facility for veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

A Conference Committee, which includes members of the House and Senate, reached an agreement and approved the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Bond Bill to allow $400 million for the redesign project and $200 million in general obligation bonds for veteran housing across the state.