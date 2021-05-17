22News Notebook for May 18th

BOSTON (WWLP/SHNS) - Opioid deaths increased by 5 percent in 2020 and according to state health officials, the highest rate was among African-American men.

Data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Wednesday showed there were 2,104 confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019. This is the first increase in annual opioid-related deaths in the state in three years and coincides with the extraordinary public health challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.