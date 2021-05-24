22News Notebook for May 25th

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The state Civil Service Commission decided on Friday to overturn the termination of two Westfield firefighter’s and modify the discipline of a captain who made sexual assault harassment allegations against a then deputy chief who now serves as chief of the department.

In addition to changing the discipline for Captain Rebecca Boutin and vacating the termination of firefighters David Kennedy and Kyle Miltimore, the commission ordered an independent investigation into sexual assault harassment allegations made by women against now-Chief Patrick Egloff.