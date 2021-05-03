22News Notebook for May 4th

BOSTON (SHNS) - Now that everyone who can get vaccinated against COVID-19 is eligible to do so, Massachusetts is restructuring its vaccine delivery methods. But some things will stay in place as the state anticipates that federal regulators will soon authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 12.

To this point, only people 16 or older have been able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. But Pfizer last month asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to amend its emergency use authorization to allow it to be given to people ages 12 or above after clinical trial results "demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses."