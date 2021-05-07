22News Notebook for May 8th – 10th

BOSTON (SHNS) - The massive American Rescue Plan stimulus and spending package that directed billions to Massachusetts will serve as "the hand of recovery" as the state presses to reinvigorate its economy, help laid-off workers find jobs, and bring students back into schools, House Speaker Pro Tempore Kate Hogan said Thursday.

Hogan, the House's number three Democrat, praised the $1.9 trillion aid law President Joe Biden signed in March, saying it would have an impact on almost every aspect of public life in Massachusetts.