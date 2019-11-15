22News Notebook for November 15th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
White House: ‘The president has done nothing wrong’
Top Stories
Fiskdale man arrested after allegedly leading State Police on pursuit in Palmer
Food for Thought: Salt Addiction
Holyoke Christmas tree has been chosen
Multiple people taken to hospital after car crashed, caught fire in Northampton
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 11: Rex Ryan’s return to the sidelines
Top Stories
Video break down of the Patriots and Eagles game
Top Stories
Thunderbirds beat Lehigh Valley in special game at MassMutual Center
Former Bruins players host hockey clinic in Ludlow
Super Rematch: Patriots preparing to take on Eagles
Springfield Thunderbirds host season game for public schools
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Nancy Drew – Season 1 Episode 5 – The Case Of The Wayward Spirit Promo
Top Stories
The Flash – Season 6 Episode 5 – Kiss Kiss Breach Breach Promo
Top Stories
Arrow – Season 8 Episode 4 – Present Tense Promo
Nancy Drew – Season 1 Episode 4 – The Haunted Ring Scene
Arrow – David Ramsey – The Defining Season
Batwoman – Ruby Rose – Find Your Own Way
Community
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Valley Classical Concerts presents: Ariel Quartet
Top Stories
12 Days of Gifts: Fun holiday events fill the Yankee Candle Village calendar
Top Stories
Monte’s March X looks to provide 1,000,000 meals for the valley
Take home your own mini “Three Little Pigs” with Pet of the Week Maisie and her friends
A surprise ingredient takes this delicious cranberry apple stuffing over the top as well as elegant carrots for a superior side
Local students win public service announcement contest
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Connecticut reports season’s first 2 flu deaths
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
One person shot on Federal St. in Springfield
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Third arrest made in Roosevelt Avenue home invasion in Springfield
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield
4
of
/
4
22News Notebook for November 15th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 14, 2019 / 07:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2019 / 07:34 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Multiple people taken to hospital after car crashed, caught fire in Northampton
AG Barr announces new initiative to reduce gun violence nationwide
Springfield gun maker to become independent company
One person shot on Federal St. in Springfield
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield