22News Notebook for November 19th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Trump will “strongly consider” written testimony
Top Stories
“I killed her because I had to” – Husband confesses to murder in shocking call
U.S. farmers could get holiday gift from D.C., Pelosi hopes to pass USMCA in 2019
Despite recent gun violence, GOP remains quiet on reform
Distracted Driving bill emerges from lawmakers
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Brady: Super Bowl loss to Eagles has no bearing on Sunday’s game
Top Stories
Fresh off bye week, Patriots and Eagles set to face off in Philly
Top Stories
Syracuse routs Duke 49-6, snaps 4-game slide
Bryce leads Wolfpack with double-double in 95-64 win over St. Francis Brooklyn
Anthony, No. 6 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 77-61
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Rams
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Black Lightning – The Book of Resistance: Chapter One Scene
Top Stories
All American – Hard Knock Life Scene
Top Stories
Supergirl – The Wrath Of Rama Khan Trailer
Batwoman – The Mad Tea-Party Trailer
The CW’s 2020 Midseason Premiere Dates
Nancy Drew – Season 1 Episode 5 – The Case Of The Wayward Spirit Promo
Community
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Transform celery root into “vegan turkey” this Thanksgiving
Top Stories
Upcycle an old picture frame into a seasonal memo board
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute: Tips on selling your house during the winter months
Girls on the Run making strides in Western Masssachusetts
Elevate your holiday appetizer display with this elegant baked brie
Holiday Fair with the Hadley Mother’s Club
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Hampden DA: Partial human remains found in Blandford
22News Notebook for November 19th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 18, 2019 / 07:04 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2019 / 07:05 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Westfield man wins $1M lottery
State police: Apparent human skull found in Blandford
“I killed her because I had to” – Husband confesses to murder in shocking call
18-year-old identified as Springfield’s latest homicide victim
Shotspotter activation leads to two arrests in Springfield