22News Notebook for November 1st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Bradley Airport B-17 Crash
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Senate Dems want Republicans to fund ACA sign-up aid
Top Stories
$200M of meth found in Sriracha bottles
I-Team: Millions of dollars paid out by local cities for lawsuits
150 animals rescued from two homes
Trick-or-treating on Halloween should be rain or shine, Greenfield resident says
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 9: Missed opportunities at the deadline
Top Stories
Wynn returns to practice as Patriots get ready for Ravens
Top Stories
Nats beat Astros 6-2 to win first World Series
HCC women’s soccer team wins eighth consecutive championship
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
NCAA board approves athlete compensation for image, likeness
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
Nancy Drew – Season 1 Episode 5 – The Case Of The Wayward Spirit Promo
Top Stories
The Flash – Season 6 Episode 5 – Kiss Kiss Breach Breach Promo
Top Stories
Arrow – Season 8 Episode 4 – Present Tense Promo
Nancy Drew – Season 1 Episode 4 – The Haunted Ring Scene
Arrow – David Ramsey – The Defining Season
Batwoman – Ruby Rose – Find Your Own Way
Community
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Mass Appeal broadcasts live from Salem, the witchcraft center of the world
Top Stories
Halloween magic tricks with Jeff Kempton
Top Stories
Spooky special effects to age your Halloween costume
Use your extra Halloween candy to make these sweet and salty cookies
Cider cocktails perfect for fall celebrations
Gear up for ghost hunting and learn about paranormal investigations
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Rollover accident on I-91 South in Springfield causing delays
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed
2
of
/
2
22News Notebook for November 1st
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 31, 2019 / 07:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2019 / 07:21 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
List: Towns that postponed Halloween
Forecast Discussion
Family of Plainfield girl who died in bus accident trying to change bus safety laws
Police investigating unattended death at UMass Amherst
Impressive Halloween house in Springfield drawing attention