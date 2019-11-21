22News Notebook for November 21st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Suspects arrested in connection with drug distribution in Ware
Top Stories
Local veteran facing eviction in court case with Secretary of Veteran Affairs
Trustees discuss future of Sabis International Charter School
Springfield residents voice concerns over blight, litter across city
U.S. House committee backs pot decriminalization
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
What teams have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff?
Top Stories
The Gridiron Nation: Which teams will make it to the College Football Playoffs?
Top Stories
NFL reveals top teams, Nos. 31-100
Daniels leads Wolfpack past Alcorn State
Gronk to host music festival during Super Bowl weekend
Brady: Super Bowl loss to Eagles has no bearing on Sunday’s game
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Reset Trailer
Top Stories
The Flash – The Last Temptation Of Barry Allen Pt. 1 Trailer
Top Stories
The Flash – License to Elongate Scene
All American – Coming Home Trailer
Black Lightning – The Book Of Resistance: Chapter Two Trailer
Arrow – Prochnost Scene
Community
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Home for the Holidays
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays with Yankee Candle Village
Top Stories
Pie Week: Pumpkin pots de crème with toffee pecan crumble
Top Stories
How to handle holiday dinners with your dog
Affordable ways to begin stargazing
Itchy winter skin may come down to your soap
12 Days of Gifts: Making holiday traditions at Yankee Candle Village
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for November 21st
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 20, 2019 / 10:39 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2019 / 10:39 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Springfield Police investigating after one person shot on Glendell Terrace
Suspects arrested in connection with drug distribution in Ware
Holyoke PD: Mother arrested after son claimed she tried to kill him
Human skull found in Blandford identified
Massachusetts House votes to ban hand-held devices while driving