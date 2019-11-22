Skip to content
Chicopee police actively searching for bank robbery suspect
22News Notebook for November 23rd – 25th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 22, 2019 / 06:50 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 22, 2019 / 06:50 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football
Chicopee murder victim identified; suspect charged with murder
Chicopee police actively searching for bank robbery suspect
9 arrested, four illegal firearms seized after crime sweep in Springfield
‘You did more than your job’ Agawam woman praises officers who saved her fiance’s life
Springfield man finds deer shot in his backyard