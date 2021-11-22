22News Notebook for November 23rd

BOSTON (State House News Service) - Massachusetts is recording new COVID-19 cases at the highest rate since February, creating concerns among some public health experts about the impact of holiday gatherings even as Gov. Charlie Baker encourages families to "enjoy their Thanksgiving."

With nearly 85 percent of the state's population at least partially vaccinated against the virus, Massachusetts approaches the season in a vastly different place than it did one year ago, when the nation's vaccine rollout had not yet begun.