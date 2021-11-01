22News Notebook for November 2nd

BOSTON (State House News Service) - A year ago, Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Carlos Gonzalez said, he might not have given much thought to the details of a bill to impose citizen oversight of the acquisition of military-grade equipment by local law enforcement.

But that was before the Springfield Democrat watched the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. "I saw on Jan. 6 our democracy get trampled and individuals attempting to divide this country even further by taking over the democratic values that we have fought for and many individuals have lost their lives to preserve," Gonzalez said Monday while leading a committee hearing. "It's something that concerns me more today than it did a year ago," said Gonzalez, who was newly named to co-chair the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee at the start of the session this year.