22News Notebook for November 30th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
Children’s Programming
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
Gov. Baker urges all MA residents to get the booster shot once they’re eligible
Video
Top Stories
MA lawmakers urge Gov. Baker to sign genocide education bill
Video
Small Business Saturday: A day of success for local business in Northampton
Video
What’s next: Omicron COVID-19 variant and how to protect yourself
Video
MassDEP offering free testing for PFAS well water contamination
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
China 2022
Top Stories
Stingy defense has Pats in good shape ahead of tough stretch
Top Stories
Madelyn Burke says anything is possible when it comes to the Giants
Video
Top Stories
Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, dead at 87
Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13
NEN Social Blitz: Which position group needs to turn it around?
Video
NEN Roundtable: Are the Pats the best team in the league or AFC?
Video
Community
Calendar
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Turning leftover turkey into two new meals!
Video
Top Stories
Get your kids into the Chanukah spirit with these fun activities
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating the 400th Thanksgiving at Plimoth Patuxet Museums
Video
Classic French apple pie for Thanksgiving
Video
Springfield Museum presents The Body Adorned: Artistry and Legacy of the Ancient Americas
Video
Men’s Health Awareness: Diabetes
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for November 30th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 07:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 07:12 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
VIDEO: Skunk and coyote standoff in South Hadley
Woman found dead inside car on East Alvord Street in Springfield
Video
First day of shotgun deer season
Video
Pipe burst at Springfield Mail Processing Center
Video
Armata’s Market: One week after the Longmeadow fire
Video