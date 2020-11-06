22News Notebook for November 4th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Election Results
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Stay-at-home advisory, mask mandates to take effect on Friday
Top Stories
Live election updates: Ballot counting continues in several battleground states
Video
Voting groups in Massachusetts push for same-day voter registration
House budget raids reserves to push spending to $46 Bil
Video
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 9,859 deaths, 160,698 COVID-19 cases total
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 9: Brees vs. Brady
Video
Top Stories
Andy Gresh and Yianni Kourakis preview the Patriots vs Jets
Video
Top Stories
Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
AP Source: Raiders Trent Brown hospitalized
Clemson stays No. 1 as UNC drops out of AP Top 25 poll
Video
JD Martinez keeps Red Sox contract; Perez option turned down
Video
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Amelia Park Children’s Museum reopens
Video
Top Stories
Support local restaurants and an award-winning non-profit
Video
Top Stories
Financial toxicity in cancer survivorship
Video
Latest smoke detector regulations and requirements
Video
Gándara Center kicks-off 2nd annual Community Care Package Drive
Video
Fascinating modern portraiture on exhibit at the Springfield Museums
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for November 4th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 07:37 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 07:37 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory, curfew goes into effect Friday
Video
COVID-19 UPDATE: Stay-at-home advisory, early business closures, revised mask and gathering orders for Massachusetts
Video
Boston Mayor Walsh: Restrictions preferable to “far worse situation”
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 9,859 deaths, 160,698 COVID-19 cases total
Springfield police officer struck by hammer during disturbance Thursday
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video