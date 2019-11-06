Skip to content
22News Notebook for November 6th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 5, 2019 / 10:32 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2019 / 10:32 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.
Trending Stories
Election Results: Hampden County mayoral race, city council
Election Results: Greenfield mayoral race, city council, ballot questions
Roxann Wedegartner leading Greenfield mayoral race
Election Results: Berkshire County mayoral race, city council, school committee
John Vieau wins Chicopee mayoral race