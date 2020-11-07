22News Notebook for November 7th – 9th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Election Results
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
How to lower your risk for prostate cancer
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 testing options in western Massachusetts
Video
Parents say 5-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19 was ‘perfectly healthy’
Video
Patriots looking to get back on track against winless Jets
Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Patriots looking to get back on track against winless Jets
Top Stories
Dodgers star won’t face punishment for on-field World Series celebration after positive coronavirus test
Video
Top Stories
Raiders’ Gruden: Chargers’ Rookie QB Herbert Is ‘Real Deal’
Raiders’ Trent Brown goes back on reserve/COVID-19 list
Red Sox bring back Cora, rehiring manager from 2018 title
Video
Big Game Bound Week 9: Brees vs. Brady
Video
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Off season golf tips to score better next year
Video
Top Stories
Golf themed holiday gift ideas
Video
Top Stories
Brain training to better your golf game
Video
How yoga can improve your golf game
Video
Amelia Park Children’s Museum reopens
Video
Support local restaurants and an award-winning non-profit
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for November 7th – 9th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Nov 6, 2020 / 07:36 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2020 / 07:36 PM EST
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory, curfew goes into effect Friday
Video
Live election updates: Biden, Harris set to deliver remarks
Live
Springfield among 16 Massachusetts cities, towns still at high-risk for COVID-19
Hampden 7th District ballots to be recounted after clerk reported wrong numbers
Video
New Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines: What are the rules and penalties?
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video