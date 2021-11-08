22News Notebook for November 9th

BOSTON (WWLP) - For the last four days James Chartier has braved the cold, windy weather in New England to honor his fellow service members. He hopes that his annual 90 mile journey will bring awareness to issues like PTSD and veteran homelessness.

Chartier began his march on Friday morning in Chicopee. He set out on his 90 mile journey with one thing in mind, getting resources to veterans just like him. Especially those still struggling to adapt to civilian life once they leave the military.