22News Notebook for October 10th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Videos
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Bradley Airport B-17 Crash
Local News
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Restaurant holds fundraiser for Holyoke family whose house was destroyed in fire
Top Stories
Construction of Amazon facility in Holyoke causing water discoloration
Lawmakers considering death penalty bill for cop killers
Rep. Aaron Vega talks education, vaping, and local politics with 22News
NASA to launch a satellite to better understand space weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
NFL At 100: Giants deny Patriots perfect season in 2008 Super Bowl
Top Stories
Penn State players react to letter sent to teammate with dreadlocks
Top Stories
Penn State alum sends letter to PSU football player saying he has ‘awful hair’
Report: Rob Gronkowski to be football analyst for Fox Sports
Patriots release TE Ben Watson as focus shifts to Giants
Brady carries unbeaten Patriots past winless Redskins 33-7
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
All American – Hussle & Motivate Scene
Top Stories
Batwoman – The Rabbit Hole Trailer
Top Stories
Supergirl – Stranger Beside Me Trailer
All American – Season 2 Preview with Nkechi Okoro Carroll
Legacies – Kaylee Bryant’s Favorite Scenes
Batwoman – Exclusive Look
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Families can climb inside aircraft and rescue vehicles at the Open Cockpit event
Top Stories
Pumpkin Week: Try these healthy pumpkin oat breakfast cookies
Top Stories
Immersive outdoor theater: Sleepy Hollow Experience at Old Sturbridge Village
Pumpkin Week: A look at what it takes to make the pumpkin donut
Pumpkin Week: Creamy pumpkin risotto
How your “birth order” can impact your marriage
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for October 10th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 9, 2019 / 10:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2019 / 10:32 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.
Trending Stories
Agawam family’s blind, deaf dog found alive
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield
Forecast Discussion
State Police: Trooper assaulted while assisting man with disabled car on I-91 in Springfield
70-year-old man found dead inside Connecticut home