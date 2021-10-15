22News Notebook for October 16th-18th

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Students at the Kelly School in Holyoke now have an easy way to take books home with them.

A Little Free Library opened right outside the school's main entrance. Students can take a book home and return it when they're done, or if they really like it, keep it forever. Alex Santiago and Miren Neyra were members of Holyoke Community College's Latinx Club.