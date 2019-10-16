Skip to content
22News Notebook for October 16th
Oct 15, 2019 / 10:44 PM EDT
Oct 15, 2019 / 10:44 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.
Trending Stories
Forecast Discussion
Shriners Hospital for Children receives 400 Barbies with prosthetic legs
One hurt after truck goes airborne off Mass pike in Ludlow
Chicopee Police trying to locate missing woman
First vaping-related death in Massachusetts reported in Hampshire County