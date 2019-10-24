22News Notebook for October 25th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Bradley Airport B-17 Crash
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Nash Park in Chicopee vandalized once again
Top Stories
Fake explosive device found in vacant Turners Falls home
Stepdaughter of Dr. Seuss visits Horticulture Center in Springfield
State lawmakers approve $1.5B education bill
Springfield City Hall goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes
Top Stories
Sanu joins Patriots for practice as Gordon, Bennett return
Top Stories
Basketball Hall of Fame renovations update
Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
Patriots defeat Jets at MetLife Stadium
Cowboys run over Eagles, take 1st in NFC East with 37-10 win
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Welcome To Hong Kong Trailer
Top Stories
Legacies Cast Interview – Hopeless
Top Stories
All American – Never No More Trailer
Supergirl – Blurred Lines Trailer
Supernatural – Final Season Trailer
All American – Hussle & Motivate Scene
Community
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
People Pot Pie: It tastes better than it looks!
Top Stories
Create upcycled crafts for Halloween decor
Top Stories
Meet our Pet of the Week Cole, a lap cat with a desk job!
Ways to repurpose your autumn leaves, with the Center for EcoTechnology
18th Annual Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide
Quick and creepy snacks for Halloween
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Springfield firefighters working to put out large scrap metal fire
22News Notebook for October 25th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 24, 2019 / 07:25 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2019 / 07:25 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
You could be jailed for calling someone the “b-word” in Massachusetts
Springfield firefighters working to put out large scrap metal fire
Springfield man wanted for armed robbery in NC arrested, police dog killed during chase
Eliza’s Watch: How a local overdose victim’s story will help prevent future deaths
Vape sales ban in limbo after appeals court ruling