22News Notebook for October 26th – 28th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Bradley Airport B-17 Crash
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Health
Top Stories
Brady on future: My situation hasn’t changed
Top Stories
Lawmakers urge Pelosi to allow vote on trade deal
Through Her Eyes: Conference focused on at-risk girls and young women
Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals hold kindergarten book giveaway
Connecticut vape stores seeing boost in sales after Massachusetts vape ban
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Brady on future: My situation hasn’t changed
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 8: Sunday night without Mahomes
Top Stories
Sanu joins Patriots for practice as Gordon, Bennett return
Basketball Hall of Fame renovations update
Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
Patriots defeat Jets at MetLife Stadium
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
Arrow – Welcome To Hong Kong Trailer
Top Stories
Legacies Cast Interview – Hopeless
Top Stories
All American – Never No More Trailer
Supergirl – Blurred Lines Trailer
Supernatural – Final Season Trailer
All American – Hussle & Motivate Scene
Community
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Discover authentic pizza styles and learn how to create the perfect slice
Top Stories
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day tomorrow
Top Stories
Real Kids Wear Pink helps get youth involved in a good cause
Fencing: The sport with a “sword” could be the safest activity your kids choose
Taking a step back from fretting about your kids’ homework
Devils on horseback for Halloween
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for October 26th – 28th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 25, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 25, 2019 / 07:01 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football
Trending Stories
Two arrested after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Springfield
Chicopee intersection roundabout proposed
Forecast Discussion
Most wanted fugitive arrested in connection with Springfield shooting that left victim paralyzed
Brimfield man accused of child rape; Home daycare shut down