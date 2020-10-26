22News Notebook for October 27th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Parents choose between work or staying home to help kids with remote learning
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Baker’s admin to hire more diverse employees within executive branch
Video
Sentencing for man who damaged USPS vehicle, stole mail
It’s a boy – a big boy. White rhino born at Disney World
Barrett confirmation would tilt court conservative for generations
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Patriots stumble against 49ers, losing third consecutive game
Video
Top Stories
Sunflower Showdown fans show up despite pandemic
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Highlights and interviews, Raiders loss to Buccaneers
Video
Patriots fans adjusting to latest loss against 49ers
Video
Chase Dowling wins Call Before You Dig 81 Tri Track Open Modified Series race at Stafford
Raiders (3-2) ready for Bucs (4-2)
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
What does it mean to have dense breasts
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute: How to handle multiple offers to purchase
Video
Top Stories
Homemade cauliflower cheddar soup
Video
Making a pumpkin risotto to spice up your meals
Video
Using makeup to transform into a Disney villainess
Video
Seasonal apple-chocolate cupcakes
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for October 27th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 26, 2020 / 07:11 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2020 / 07:11 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 9,657 deaths, 148,336 COVID-19 cases total
Hunter in western Massachusetts charged with hunting under the influence and hunting after hours
Video
Springfield Police seize 29K bags of heroin, $6K in cash after year long investigation
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
Police arrest two men in West Springfield, seized cocaine, heroin, $1,500 in cash
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video