22News Notebook for October 28th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 27, 2020 / 10:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2020 / 10:41 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
MA, PA, CA, added to Connecticut’s travel advisory list, quarantine required
Video
South Hadley, State Police investigating shooting, suspect being sought
Police investigating serious crash near Chicopee, South Hadley line
Gallery
Local residents who lost jobs due to pandemic to see $1,800 from state
Video
Store items selling fast again as residents prepare for expected second wave of COVID-19
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video