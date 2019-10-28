Skip to content
22News Notebook for October 29th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 28, 2019 / 07:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2019 / 07:22 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Crop Hunger Walk
Take Steps Walk
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Will Bike 4 Food
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
PLAY! Wheel of Fortune is giving away a house
VIDEO: Vistors caught on camera in Feeding Hills
Agawam residents see “false transactions” after using United Bank ATM
Baker administration reaches deadline to modify vaping ban
Forecast Discussion