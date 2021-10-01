22News Notebook for October 2nd-4th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
The Big E
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
The Big E surpasses 1 million in attendance with two more days to go
Video
Top Stories
Crime in Springfield is down again
Video
Gandara Center holds job fair
Video
Ghost tours of historic burial grounds in Westfield
Video
Road closure in Easthampton on Monday, Tuesday
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Top Stories
Got Food? Local businesses prepare for Sunday Night Football featuring Patriots vs Buccaneers
Video
Top Stories
Average ticket for Patriots vs Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium
Video
Top Stories
Brady Returns: Live New England Nation special airs Sunday at 6
Video
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick discusses game strategy ahead of SNF against Tom Brady
Video
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Community
Love Your Pet
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Spicy homemade chips and dip
Video
Top Stories
Using pumpkin seeds to make gorgeous, statement jewelry
Video
Top Stories
Seasonal brew and cheese recommendations for your next tailgate party
Video
Making fresh salsa and guacamole
Video
Make your tailgating fun and responsible
Video
Easy and tasty tailgate finger foods
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for October 2nd-4th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 1, 2021 / 10:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2021 / 10:54 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
What Smith & Wesson’s move means for Springfield and the local economy
Video
Local men arrested for alleged solicitation after responding to online ad
Gallery
How Smith & Wesson’s relocation impacts western Massachusetts
Video
Serial killer Stewart Weldon pleads guilty to raping, killing 3 women in Springfield area
Video
West Springfield gun store reacts to Smith & Wesson relocation announcement
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video