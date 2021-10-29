22News Notebook for October 30th-November 1st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
Springfield Vaccination Day held Saturday at STCC
Top Stories
Longmeadow demonstrators hold final Black Lives Matter standout in 2021
Video
Westfield businesses hand out candy to community
Video
HCC hosts trunk-or-treat event for community
Video
ARPA bill grew to $3.82B before House passage
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Fall Foliage Map
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Top Stories
‘SNF’ NFL Week 8: Dallas Cowboys take on Minnesota Vikings
Top Stories
Two-time Super Bowl champion Sean Landeta gives his Giant take
Video
Top Stories
NY Blitz: Former Jets linebacker Greg Buttle shares his insights on the team
Video
Patriots head west looking to get back to .500
'Let's Go Brandon'? Here's what it really means
Chargers not looking past last year’s drubbing by Patriots
Community
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Teri’s pumpkin cake: A melt in your mouth recipe
Video
Top Stories
A look into unexplained phenomena in the Berkshires
Video
Top Stories
Hear about some paranormal activity that may be right in your backyard
Video
Quick and easy salmon rice bowls
Video
We’re in the kitchen making a secret raisin frosting
Video
Debunking common misconceptions about the Salem Witch trails
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for October 30th-November 1st
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Oct 29, 2021 / 10:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 10:43 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
‘Dateline’ examines Murdaugh family, Kristin Smart cases
Video
Off-duty trooper from Monson charged in deadly motorcycle crash
Video
Today’s Springfield MA Weather Forecast
Video
Savoy man identified after deadly motorcycle crash
Video
Two charged with illegal manufacturing of “ghost guns” in Pittsfield
Gallery