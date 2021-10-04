22News Notebook for October 5th

BOSTON (SHNS) - The federal government is revving up to redistribute some unspent rental aid it steered to states during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Massachusetts hopes to be near the top of the list to receive an extra boost. U.S. Treasury officials expect to distribute reclaimed funding roughly every two months to states and other emergency rental assistance program, or ERAP, recipients who cleared a target built into the relief legislation, according to guidance published Monday.

Under the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, states and other recipients had to spend or obligate at least 65 percent of the first batch of federal rental aid dollars by Sept. 30. The Treasury could take back some unused funding from states that fail to meet that goal and instead steer it to those who succeeded, part of an effort to ensure money is getting out the door.