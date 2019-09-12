22News Notebook for Sept. 12th

Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Election Results
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
West Springfield Police looking for larceny suspect
Top Stories
Tenant, landlord taken to hospital after apartment fire in Pittsfield
Springfield Police officer saves boy with serious injuries after accident
New sailors sworn into U.S. Navy at Riverfront Park
FEMA advising Springfield residents to get flood insurance
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hurricane Dorian
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challange
Top Stories
Patriots receiver Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
Top Stories
Papi’s back: David Ortiz throws out first pitch at Fenway
Top Stories
RI man charged with making threats against Gillette Stadium waives extradition
Red Sox part ways with baseball boss Dave Dombrowski
Fans celebrate first football Sunday at local bars
Patriots defeat Pittsburgh Steelers, final score 33-3
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
Photos: Batwoman Series Premiere Episode
Top Stories
Legacies – Jenny Boyd’s Favorite Scenes
Top Stories
Mysteries Decoded – UFO Seats Scene
All American – Big Problems Trailer
We talked to Mel Robbins one-on-one ahead of Sept. 16 show premiere
Nancy Drew – Watching Me Trailer
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Live from the September 11th Memorial at Riverfront Park
Top Stories
Berkshire Hills Music Academy musicians perform “America the Beautiful”
Top Stories
Saddle up for this year’s Will Bike 4 Food
Bourbon peach cupcakes add a fun twist for the adults
Get ready for fall with some non-traditional wardrobe colors
Faced with acne? We’ve got advice
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for Sept. 12th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 11, 2019 / 10:46 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 11, 2019 / 10:46 PM EDT
St. Germain Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Explosive device found inside Agawam home, part of Suffield St. closed
Holyoke Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Ludlow Police looking for vehicle that hit 12-year-old boy on Center St.
FEMA advising Springfield residents to get flood insurance
Forecast Discussion