22News Notebook for September 12th-14th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Local farms prioritizing safety as pumpkin season nears
Video
Top Stories
‘A man no one will ever hold a candle to’: Wife says of fallen Ohio detective at funeral
Video
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report reveals
Contaminants found in Longmeadow water supply
Video
Gift card scams becoming common during pandemic
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Honoring The Graduates
Photos: Essential Workers
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Patriots hold final practice ahead of season opener
Video
Top Stories
‘I don’t have sympathy for him’: Commentator belittles Cowboys QB’s bout with depression
Top Stories
Texans remain in locker room for national anthem ahead of game against Chiefs
Chiefs fans boo as players lock arms in a show of racial unity
Chiefs, Texans join for moment of unity before NFL’s kickoff game
The NFL returns tonight on 22News
Video
Community
Destination New England
Love Your Pet
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Destination New England
Contact Us
Top Stories
Reclaiming life after loss and tragedy
Video
Top Stories
Remembering 9/11 with Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel
Video
Top Stories
National Celiac Awareness Day: A closer look at this common disease
Video
Wreaths With A Reason Annual Fundraiser
Video
Fitness Friday: Using yoga to overcome trauma
“America The Beautiful” as sung by Westfield’s Shea Braceland
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for September 12th-14th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 11, 2020 / 10:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 11, 2020 / 10:40 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
JetBlue flight from Boston’s Logan Airport to LAX returns an hour after take-off
Northampton mayor orders removal of Shared Streets project on Main Street
Video
No door-to-door trick-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween
Video
Large social gatherings could have contributed to COVID-19 cases in Monson
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video