22News Notebook for September 14th

BOSTON (SHNS) - Taking aim at an unnamed group of representatives, House Speaker Ronald Mariano aired frustrations Monday about lawmakers who he said have bristled at COVID-19 vaccine requirements and said the resistance complicates decisions about bringing the Legislature back into the State House.

Mariano told reporters that some of the 160 representatives he oversees oppose the idea of a House-specific vaccine mandate and refuse to declare their vaccination status, a stance he said puts other members -- including at least one who is undergoing treatment for cancer -- at greater risk.