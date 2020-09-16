22News Notebook for September 16th

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Coronavirus Facts
Investigative
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Breakthrough in potential drug to treat and prevent COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Peace deal involving Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Israel signed at White House
Video
Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Video
Baker plugs State Police reforms, climate investments
Baker eyes process to address shaken high court
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Fall sports to begin at Southwick schools with restrictions
Video
Top Stories
Mahomes says proposing to his girlfriend was more nerve-racking than 4th quarter of Superbowl
Top Stories
New England Patriots begin season strong with Cam Newton as new quarterback
Video
Cam Newton rushes for 2 TDs as Patriots beat Dolphins
Track star Francena McCorory takes training outside; focus still on Tokyo Olympics
Video
Granby’s Adam Gray wins fourth Late Model race of the season at Stafford
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Trouble getting your kids to sleep? A doctor shares her advice
Video
Top Stories
Make your own blender mayonnaise for this tasty BLT
Video
Top Stories
Vermont Diver finds a 200 year-old shipwreck in Lake Champlain
Video
Sweetheart scams will do more than just break your heart
Video
The Gray House, a small neighborhood human service agency
Video
How to avoid common homeschooling mistakes
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for September 16th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 15, 2020 / 10:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2020 / 10:43 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Winners announced for Massachusetts low plate lottery
Northampton man sentenced to 15-20 years after admitting to murder, burning body in 2018
Video
Man arrested after several incendiary devices found at Holyoke home
Video
Black Lives Matter mural in Springfield vandalized by burnout
Video
Photos: Smoke from western wildfires has made its way to Massachusetts
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video