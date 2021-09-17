22News Notebook for September 18th-20th

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) - Members of the Massachusetts Legislative Delegation toured a number of farms on Friday, from Sunderland to Hadley.

State lawmakers said this was a chance to get a snapshot of what local farmers need. Out of four stops. 22News was there for stop number three. Lawmakers convened at Barstow's Dairy Farm and Store, a place that's remained in the family for at least seven generations.