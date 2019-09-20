22News Notebook for September 20

Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Videos
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Election Results
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Senator on driving bill holdup: Enough is enough
Top Stories
Nice weather ahead for The Big E this weekend
West Springfield Police warning residents about out-of-state paving scam
Minor injuries reported after two cars crashed on I-91 north in Springfield
NJ man charged with terrorism offenses targeting landmarks including Fenway Park
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hurricane Dorian
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challange
Top Stories
Antonio Brown addresses media for first time as a Patriot
Top Stories
East Longmeadow H.S. chorus sang the National Anthem at Fenway
Top Stories
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 3: QB injuries, life as an esports pro
Brady limited in practice; Pats prep for lowly Jets
Local high school football coach a Hometown Heroes finalist
Kaepernick Nike ad wins Emmy for ‘outstanding commercial’
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
The Mel Robbins Giveaway Sweepstakes
Top Stories
SNEAK PEEK: The shocking twist during episode 1 of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’
Top Stories
Photos: Batwoman Series Premiere Episode
Legacies – Jenny Boyd’s Favorite Scenes
Mysteries Decoded – UFO Seats Scene
All American – Big Problems Trailer
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Create easy updo hair styles with Hair Magic
Top Stories
Brave the “Meat Tank” from DementedFX at The Big E
Top Stories
Celebrate Massachusetts Day at The Big E
Rudy’s Pizza at The Big E has some creative slices with homemade dough
Fried shepherd pie and more from EB’s Food for Fun
Preview Connecticut Day at The Big E
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for September 20
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 19, 2019 / 10:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2019 / 10:41 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Body found at Stanley Park in Westfield, police investigating as homicide
Springfield police provide update on Union Street death investigation
Beulah the Elephant has died, exhibit no longer at The Big E
Forecast Discussion
Minor injuries reported after two cars crashed on I-91 north in Springfield