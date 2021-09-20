22News Notebook for September 21st

BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service)-- By 2018, more than a decade after he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, Ryan Boyd had passed nearly every single MCAS standardized exam he needed to get his diploma from Marlborough High School.

All that remained in his way was the math test. But in his final try during his senior year, Boyd fell two points short. "This is the only reason why I was unable to obtain my diploma at my graduation in 2018," Boyd told the Education Committee on Monday. "Do you know how heartbroken I was to learn that? I want to repeat again today for everyone in this room: the only reason I was prevented from getting that diploma in 2018 was because I failed my math MCAS by two points after I put in so much hard work and dedication into passing the test."