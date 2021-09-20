22News Notebook for September 21st

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
The Big E
U.S. News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
BestReviews
Top Stories
Springfield police officer and K-9 partner receive Animal Hero Award
Gallery
Top Stories
Dominican national pleads guilty to identity theft and government fraud
Portion of Meadow St. in Chicopee reopens after motorcycle accident
Police investigating protest outside Theta Chi Fraternity in Amherst this weekend
Video
Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 7 new deaths, 4,364 new cases
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather News
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Top Stories
Battle of rookie QBs as Patriots, Jets seek 1st win Sunday
Top Stories
Burlington School District narrows search for site of new high school
Video
Top Stories
Thunderbirds sign new lease agreement, will stay at MassMutual Center
Video
Umpire at Orioles game claims he didn’t ‘eject’ grounds crew, despite what it looked like
Big Game Bound week 2: Edgerrin James discusses Hall of Fame journey
Video
NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often
Community
Love Your Pet
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Pet of the Week
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Celebrate the 2021 Virtual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade
Video
Top Stories
The 2021 Big E Kicks off today!
Video
Top Stories
Learn origami with the Mountain Folders Origami Group
Video
What you can expect from this year’s Hawks at Mt. Tom event
Video
Making potato gnocchi with late summer vegetables
Video
The facts on FODA and how you can get through it to date again
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WWLP App
Contests
Advertise With Us
Traffic Trackers
Email Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
22News Notebook for September 21st
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 20, 2021 / 07:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 20, 2021 / 07:20 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
PeoplesBank | Connecting with Community
PEOPLESBANK | CONNECTING WITH COMMUNITY
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee
Video
Virtual March for Babies
Video
The Big Broadcast: 1940’s era radio show
Video
30th Annual Autism Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Retro Game Show Night
Video
American Red Cross Blood Drive: January 13-18
Video
Donate Toys for Tots at 22News
Video
Mercy’s Family Holiday Concert
Video
Light Up a Life
Video
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Video
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ advocates for suicide victims and survivors
Let’s Dance for Pathlight
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Take Steps Walk
Video
JDRF One Walk at Six Flags New England
Video
Out of the Darkness Walk 2019
Video
Will Bike 4 Food
Survivor Journeys to honor local cancer patients
Video
WWLP-22News Pro Football Challenge
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Video
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
Video
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Video
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
Video
Virtual Job Fair: June 24 – June 28
Video
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
Video
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Video
Blood Drive at 22News
Video
Toys for Tots 2018
Video
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Video
Community Shredding Event 2018
Video
Relay for Life Events 2018
Video
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Police investigating protest outside Theta Chi Fraternity in Amherst this weekend
Video
Inside the Massachusetts building at The Big E this year
Video
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrest 51 people, including 11 domestic assault-related
Protest outside UMass Amherst Theta Chi Fraternity
Video
Cause released of deadly mobile home fire in Chicopee
Video
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video