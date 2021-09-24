22News Notebook for September 25th – 27th

BOSTON (WWLP) - The Baker administration on Friday released details on how residents eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot can access it in the Commonwealth.

Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Pfizer boosters are now available for all residents over 65-years-old, as well as, individuals 18 and over who are at high risk and have received their second dose of the Pfizer shot for at least six months: