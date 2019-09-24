22News Notebook for September 25th

Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Videos
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
Investigative
Border Report Tour
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Springfield meets Green Communities goals three years ahead of schedule
Top Stories
Food For Thought: Can exercising at night interfere with a goodnight’s sleep?
Springfield school recognized for achievement on MCAS
Sen. Lesser proposes bill to pay residents to live, work in western Massachusetts
Woman taken to hospital after accident with Pittsfield Public School bus carrying kids
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
Sports
The Big Game
New England Patriots
Pro Football Challange
Top Stories
Family to take son off life support following sudden collapse during football game
Top Stories
Officers vowed to take care of fallen corporal’s family, so dozens came to watch his son’s first football game
Top Stories
Northeast football player in ICU after collapsing during game
In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL
The New England Patriots face division rivals NY Jets Sunday!
104th Fighter Wing to flyover New England Patriots game Sunday
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Shows
Top Stories
Black Lightning – Season 3 Extended Trailer
Top Stories
Arrow – Sacrifice Extended Trailer
Top Stories
Legacies – Peyton Alex Smith’s Favorite Scenes
The Mel Robbins Giveaway Sweepstakes
SNEAK PEEK: The shocking twist during episode 1 of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’
Photos: Batwoman Series Premiere Episode
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Enjoy traditional Polish food with a twist at Bernat’s at The Big E
Top Stories
Games, rides and food at The Big E Midway
Top Stories
Sooth sore feet with gel insoles in the Better Living Center
Demitri’s brings authentic Greek food to The Big E
Exploring Storrowton Village and Craft Commons at The Big E
4-H Beef Auction is tonight at The Big E
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Vaping products temporarily banned in Massachusetts
2
of
/
2
22News Notebook for September 25th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 24, 2019 / 07:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2019 / 07:06 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Trending Stories
Vaping products temporarily banned in Massachusetts
3rd EEE-related death reported in Hampden County
Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Chicopee
Police officer taken to hospital after car chase in Agawam