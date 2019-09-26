Skip to content
22News Notebook for September 26th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 25, 2019 / 10:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2019 / 10:40 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
27 years later, Gary Schara pleads guilty to killing Lisa Ziegert in Agawam, sentenced to life in jail
Road rage video: Motorcyclist vs. truck driver in Holyoke
Gary Schara pleads guilty to the murder of Lisa Ziegert
“We’re all going to be struggling:” Springfield vape store owners speak out following state-wide ban
‘Operation Washout’ leads to 30 arrests in Holyoke