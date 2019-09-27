Skip to content
22News Notebook for September 28th-30th
Connecting with Community
Posted:
Sep 27, 2019 / 06:59 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 06:59 PM EDT
St. Germain | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: St. Germain
Video
STCC | Connecting with Community
Connecting With Community: STCC
Video
VIDEOS: Past Community Events
2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Frozen Yogurt 5K in downtown Northampton
The March of Dimes Supportive Pregnancy Care
Six Flags Blood Drive at The Big E
East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series
World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Help Rachel’s Table feed the hungry
Blood Drive at 22News
Toys for Tots 2018
Red Cross donations at The Big E
Community Shredding Event 2018
Relay for Life Events 2018
More Past Events
Local communities now at high risk of EEE virus
Forecast Discussion
Big E lost and found still holding hundreds of unclaimed items
Two arrested for alleged sex crimes involving teens in Springfield
Hadley Police investigating recent hemp thefts