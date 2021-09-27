22News Notebook for September 28th

BOSTON (WWLP) - The union representing nearly 2,000 members of the Massachusetts State Police said dozens of troopers have resigned as a result of the state’s strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask-wearing and regular testing," Michael Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts stated.